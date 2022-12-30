Leeds should not be worrying about other clubs and instead ought to play their own way against the big teams in the Premier League.

That's the view of Kaiser Chiefs frontman Simon Rix on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast from BBC Sounds, after watching Jesse Marsch's side beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in their first game back.

Despite promising not to mention Marcelo Bielsa, Rix found himself harking back to Marsch's predecessor, particularly with a game against high-flying Newcastle on the horizon.

"It was slightly disappointing, sitting back and trying to get a 0-0," he said. "Bielsa would play the same way whoever it was against. We might have gone behind but we'd have seen great football.

"It's a new thing for us to see but is it right? We've beaten Liverpool and Chelsea, pushed Arsenal and should have beaten Spurs.

"I think we should have had a go at City and seen what happened."

Looking ahead to St James' Park, BBC Radio Leeds commentator Adam Pope agreed, saying: "It's a tough ask but we shouldn't write it off."

What’s the latest chat on Leeds’ owners?

And what does the future hold for Luke Ayling?

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds