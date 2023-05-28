Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Everton walked to the precipice of Premier League relegation once more before stepping back to safety with victory against Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s fierce strike gave them a 1-0 win that sent Leeds United and Leicester City down – although for a while Everton were in the drop zone as the Foxes led West Ham United.

Everton’s recent struggles are exemplified by the fact this final-day escape follows on from last term when a win over Crystal Palace in their penultimate game guaranteed safety.

And after the joyous celebration at the final whistle, Everton’s fans turned their attentions elsewhere with chants of “sack the board” aimed at the club’s hierarchy, who have not attended a game since January citing safety concerns.

The reality is that while Everton’s supporters deserved to celebrate this win in return for their magnificent backing, there is every chance they will be back here again next season unless fresh ideas and new personnel are introduced into a boardroom that has presided over a wastefully expensive decline.

Manager Sean Dyche will need serious help to avoid another relegation fight next season and owner Farhad Moshiri must find a way, otherwise Everton will be locked into a football version of Groundhog Day.