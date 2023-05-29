'Some more players aren't in my plans' - Martindale

Livingston have confirmed the departure of six players, and manager David Martindale has hinted that further departures could follow this summer.

It was already known that Nicky Devlin, Jack Fitzwater and Stephane Omeonga would depart when their contracts expired, and the club has announced that the club confirmed that Jackson Longridge, Jaze Kabia and goalkeeper Brian Schwake will also move on.

“It goes without saying that I offer my thanks and very best wishes to those players moving on this summer,” the manager told the club website., external

“I’ve spoken to other players still under contract with the club and explained that some won’t be in my plans next season and that they are free to speak with other clubs if the opportunity arises.”