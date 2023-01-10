A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Winning football matches doesn't solve all problems but helps mask them. Saturday's FA Cup defeat by ailing Southampton has had the opposite effect.

The outpouring of emotions of frustration after the match spilt in many directions.

Concerns about head coach Patrick Vieira, not as a figurehead, but primarily his tactical decisions and team selections. Concerns over the quality of the backroom staff and support system behind him.

Teams at this level, including historical Palace sides, rarely have an attacking trio like Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. Yet, through the team's run of poor form that extends to before the World Cup, it feels they need help to thrive.

Chairman Steve Parish has a long-term desire to fund the Main Stand redevelopment, yet there is a fan desire to see immediate investment into the playing squad. Not a level of spending that is unrealistic but to help resolve the weakness at the base of midfield.

The impending doom surrounding Wilfried Zaha's possible departure is also playing out in the back of collective minds.

It might not be time to hit the panic button quite yet, but even if all don't share these concerns, they are still justifiable.