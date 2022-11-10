L﻿eeds have "no regrets" with their 10 changes made for Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Wolves.

J﻿ack Harrison was the only player to keep his place after Saturday's Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Jesse Marsch's assistant Rene Maric defended the selection despite Leeds' exit from the competition.

He said: "We thought the group we put on the pitch played a very good game. The performance from the young guys was very good. We know we have a really good squad and talented players who need these steps to develop.

"In the last weeks, we've had very intense games. Players who are not as fresh as the group we put out might not have been as good. I have no regrets.

"We are obviously disappointed because I thought we could have won. We had a really good start and had chances all over the game which we didn't take."