Unai Emery says "it is not the time to speak about our dreams" as Aston Villa continue their fight for European football.

The former Arsenal boss inherited a Villa side three points above the relegation zone when he took over in October. With six games remaining, he has transformed the team into European contenders.

When asked where taking a side from 16th to qualifying for Europe would rank in his career achievements, Emery said: "It’s the same as when I arrived here - it is one process I have to do.

"Each match, each week, each month is very important to try to build, to create and to help improve everything. What my experiences gave me, I want to do here.

"But now is not the time to speak about our dreams and how they can come, because we have to create. To go to Europe of course is our objective, but this year is difficult.

"Now we are a candidate to get a Europa positon at the end of the season because we deserve it and our process is going very well.

"The reality is it's still difficult to achieve it."