Manchester United Supporters' Trust says it could take legal action against Hammersmith and Fulham Council over ticket allocation for their match at Chelsea.

United sold out their 2,994 tickets – before the game was moved last week to 17:30 BST on Saturday, 22 October after protracted broadcast negotiations.

At that stage just 1500 fans were going to be allowed to attend, but after an appeal that number was raised to 2,370. However that still means over 500 fans – many of whom had booked travel and accommodation – cannot go.

A solicitors' letter to Hammersmith and Fulham Council read: "We write to request you urgently issue a fresh safety certificate for the above fixture with allowance for the full ticket allocation of 3,000 MUFC fans.

"There is no rational reason to reduce the ticket allocation for away fans at a 5.30pm kick-off when it is accepted that there would be a full ticket allocation at a fixture beginning no later than 4.45pm.

"If we do not receive a reply to this letter from you… or if you confirm that you refuse to reverse your decision, then we reserve the right to commence judicial review proceedings against you.”