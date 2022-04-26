Gordon and Souttar make PFA team of year

Two Heart of Midlothian players along with six from leaders Celtic and only two from reigning champions Rangers have been chosen in the PFA Premiership Team of the Year by professionals in Scotland.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and centre-half John Souttar make it from the Scottish Cup finalists along with Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cooke.

Right-back James Tavernier and striker Alfredo Morelos are Rangers' representatives.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers is the other centre-half, while team-mate Josip Juranovic is at left-back despite being more natural on the right.

Tom Rogic and Celtic captain Callum McGregor are in midfield, while on-loan Benfica winger Jota is also included along with Kyogo Furuhashi up front.