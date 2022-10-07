Manchester United will need to be “smart but nasty” if they are to fulfil their goals this season.

Erik ten Hag said he was disappointed with some of the decisions in the Manchester derby last week and questioned the yellow cards dished out.

“We have too many bookings and I don’t understand,” he said. “We want to play tough and we want to get the game going.

“Then, in the second minute we get a booking. It was a duel, it was a foul, but get booked? I saw many other bookings and thought, ‘is that necessary?’

“I have to take it to the players to look in the mirror. They have to play smart but they also have to play nasty as well.”