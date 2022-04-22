Burnley 2-0 Southampton: Pick of the stats

Burnley have won their last two home Premier League games, as many as they had won in their previous 24 at Turf Moor (D11, L11).

Southampton have lost consecutive Premier League games against sides in the relegation zone for the first time since November 2003.

Burnley have scored five goals in their past two home league games, as many as they'd managed in their previous nine at Turf Moor in the competition.