D﻿avid Moyes said his side are making progress in reaching the levels of last season, but insisted it will take time.

A﻿fter a poor start to the season, the Hammers have won back-to-back games and have the chance to make it three wins in eight days when they face Fulham on Sunday.

O﻿n that, he said: "It's huge if we can continue to build that momentum.

"We want to get on a run of victories. Clean sheets are a good place to start and I can sense that we're a little bit better at the moment.

"We're beginning to see performances from a lot of the players we've brought in, and we knew they could give us that.

"There are signs that things are getting better."

W﻿hen asked if his side are getting closer to reaching the levels of next season, Moyes said: "I think we're closer to it. Are we quite there yet? No. It will be a bit of an improvement to get to that.

"This team we're moulding together at the moment might take a little time to get to that position, but we're getting there and working on it."