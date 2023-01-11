Wolves have renewed their interest in West Ham defender Craig Dawson, whose deal with the Hammers runs out in the summer. The Molineux club missed out on bringing in the 32-year-old English centre-back last summer. (Express & Star), external

Wolves are preparing an improved offer of around £8m for Nice midfielder Mario Lemina after an initial bid for the 29-year-old Gabon international was turned down. (Mail), external

The West Midlands club also held talks with Bristol City over a deal for England Under-20 midfielder Alex Scott but are reluctant to meet the 19-year-old's £25m price tag. (Telegraph), external

