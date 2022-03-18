We've been asking for your reaction to the Champions League draw and what Chelsea's chances are now they know their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents.

Here are some of your views:

Charlie: The times at Chelsea are obviously uncertain. As a die hard fan I am very confident in beating Real Madrid. We did last season and there’s no reason to not do it again. I also think we will beat City. There’s no reason not to and we also have to look at this as an opportunity to prove our will and provide evidence that we are the rightful holders.

Ray: On both of our previous successful campaigns in the Champions League we’ve performed better when we appear to be up against it and hopefully this will be no different. In the last couple of weeks Thomas Tuchel and the team have had to remain focused while no one could’ve blamed them for being distracted as they are human beings.

Del: Chelsea staff, players and manager carrying on in difficult times with great professionalism trying to fulfil all their fans' dreams. Great challenging draw for the Champions League - we will have to be at our very best to win.

