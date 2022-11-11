West Ham will again be without winger Maxwel Cornet on Saturday because of a calf injury.

Emerson Palmieri broke his nose during the Carabao Cup defeat by Blackburn Rovers and will be assessed.

Leicester City full-back James Justin could miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Dennis Praet played in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday after being at the birth of his child last weekend, but Caglar Soyuncu is still out.

W﻿ho do you think will start for West Ham?

P﻿redict the Leicester line-up