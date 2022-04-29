Southampton v Crystal Palace: Team news

Southampton are likely to be without full-back Tino Livramento until 2023 after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee against Brighton.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy could return to the squad after nearly five months out with a hamstring problem.

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell has recovered from the minor issue which saw him miss the draw with Leeds.

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic is pushing for a recall after a thigh injury kept him out of the previous two games.

