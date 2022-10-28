V﻿an Bronckhorst on his future, pressure & 'must-win' game

B﻿rian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

R﻿angers manager Giovanni Bronckhorst has been speaking to the media before the Premiership visit of Aberdeen.

H﻿ere are the key points from his press conference:

  • He has had talks with the board, but not about his position as manager.

  • Appreciates the spotlight that comes when results are indifferent, but the most pressure comes from himself.

  • Says the gulf between Rangers and Champions League opponents Napoli and Liverpool can be compared to the chasm between Old Firm and provincial clubs in Scotland.

  • "﻿It is difficult" to pick players up for domestic games after European defeats.

  • R﻿angers need a fast start against Aberdeen to keep the fans onside in a "must-win" game.

  • Kemar Roofe is missing again with another calf injury. Not the same as previously but “similar area”.

SNS