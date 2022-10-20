Callum Matthews, BBC Sport

Gary O'Neil has done a remarkable job for Bournemouth since taking over from Scott Parker, winning two games and drawing four, and you could see the confidence in his side as they tried to match their best unbeaten run in the top flight.

But they showed a lack of quality in the final third, with Philip Billing's drive from 22 yards the only time they really called Gavin Bazunu into action.

They nearly got their reward for their pressure in stoppage time when Bazunu dropped a corner and Lewis Cook turned towards goal but Mohammed Salisu was there to hack off the line for Southampton.

This game will be one Bournemouth targeted for points, especially with tough games against West Ham and Tottenham next on the agenda, but a four-point gap to the bottom three at this stage represents a decent start on their return to the top flight.