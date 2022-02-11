Lawro's predictions: Leicester v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Leicester are having a poor season, especially at the back, but for them that means they are 11th or 12th at the moment rather than fourth or fifth.

There are mitigating circumstances for Brendan Rodgers' side, who have had some long-term injury problems to contend with, but they have to get better at defending set-pieces, starting on Sunday, because West Ham are very strong in those situations.

Jeremy's prediction: 2-2

Find out how Lawro and Jeremy think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go