Former Seagulls defender Adam Virgo says Brighton need some of their injured players to return "sooner rather than later" to avoid running out of steam between now and the end of the season.

Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana, Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento remain sidelined, though Joel Veltman returned to the bench to face Nottingham Forest.

Virgo told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast: "They’ve got as good a chance as ever [of qualifying for European football].

"With the way they are playing at the moment, they’ve got a strong starting XI, but those who are injured need to come back sooner rather than later. That will give Brighton a much better chance."

After their FA Cup exploits, Brighton have the heaviest schedule of all the teams in the running for European qualification.

Defeat at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday left them eighth, four points behind the European spots but with two games in hand on Spurs.

"You hope that the team does not run out of steam towards the end of the season. Brighton play with a really high press and their style is a lot more sapping on the players without the ball.

"With the ball they are calm and in control and playing out from the back is a joy to watch. But when they don’t have the ball, they are working tirelessly.

"They need these players back so Roberto can change the squad a little bit because when you look at that team on paper, there aren’t too many options to rotate the squad enough to see this period out."

