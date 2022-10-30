Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: "I'm really happy, I know how difficult it is to get three points after playing every three days and all the travel and it's great to be top again.

"We had a different speed and purpose right from the off and I'm happy the team did it again today.

"We had the chances and the control and we needed another goal in the first half to have an easier afternoon. But we started the second half well."

On Reiss Nelson's performance: "Delighted for Reiss. He fully deserved that for how he is doing personally and in training. He has grabbed his opportunity with both hands."

On Saka's injury: "It was a bad challenge and he was not comfortable. No news yet so we will have to wait and see.

"I will look at the league table tonight! We lost it when Man City played and then we are top again so I will look at it tonight."