T﻿hree Manchester City players have been named in Garth Crooks' team of the week after their 1-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

E﻿derson

Most modern-day goalkeepers punch the ball when they should be catching it and try to catch it when they should be punching it. Ederson, Alisson and David de Gea are the exceptions.

Ederson, like all goalkeepers, is capable of making the odd mistake or having a poor performance but he wins more games for his team than he loses. His save from Leicester's Youri Tielemans on Saturday was another classic example.

A﻿ymeric Laporte

I have often thought that Aymeric Laporte was the junior partner to Ruben Dias - well, not anymore. Laporte has become a very reliable defender for Manchester City with or without Dias by his side.

It has taken the Spaniard a while to find his feet in a team that does not carry any passengers. He now looks like the real deal and was instrumental in City's clean sheet against a very dangerous Leicester City. With Laporte, Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake and new starlet Manuel Akanji to choose from they look almost impregnable.

K﻿evin de Bruyne

Manchester City seem to be one of the few clubs who coped with the demands of Champions League football while retaining some semblance of top form at the same time. Chelsea took a hammering, while Liverpool suffered a very uncomfortable home defeat. Of course, neither of their teams have Kevin de Bruyne in their ranks.

The best player in the world at the moment struck a free-kick with such venom that it kissed the post and hit the back of the net while Leicester keeper Danny Ward was still suspended in the air trying to get a hand to it. It is time this most wonderful player won the Champions League and with it the Ballon d'Or.

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here