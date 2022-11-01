Chelsea's Armando Broja, who signed a new six-year contract with the club in the summer, said he will be giving "it my all to break into the team".

T﻿he striker had been linked with a move to West Ham, but insisted he was only ever "focusing on trying to be ready for the season and pre-season to show the manager what I can do".

S﻿peaking in the pre-match news conference before Chelsea host Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday, Broja said of his new deal: "I see it as a massive opportunity.

"This is my boyhood club and I love to play for Chelsea, the fans and the club, so I will do my best and give it my all to try to break into the starting line-up.

"﻿I want to keep improving as a player and person."

T﻿he 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Southampton, where he was "excited to play for the first time in the Premier League", but he added: "Stepping up to Chelsea is even bigger.

"﻿Everyone knows Chelsea is one of the best clubs in the world, so it's always going to be tough to get into this team.

"﻿The chances I do get I will do my best on the pitch, and I'll work hard in training to get those."