David Moyes reiterated that Premier League survival is West Ham's top aim, but said the Hammers will savour their achievement of reaching back-to-back European semi-finals.

After getting to the last four of last season's Europa League, the Hammers are in the Europa Conference League semi-finals after beating Gent over two legs.

Speaking after Thursday's 4-1 win at London Stadium, Moyes said: "If you look back at what pulled this club back together, it was qualifying for Europe two years ago.

"The run has kept everybody positive in what's been a difficult season. The Premier League is the priority, but we'll enjoy this one tonight.

"I'm a huge football man and I don't know when West Ham last had back-to-back European semi-finals.

"Great credit to the players, they've done a fantastic job. We won the group last year, won the group this year, and beat some big teams. But Gent made it hard for us."