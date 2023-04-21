'Premier League is the priority, but we'll enjoy this one'

David Moyes reiterated that Premier League survival is West Ham's top aim, but said the Hammers will savour their achievement of reaching back-to-back European semi-finals.

After getting to the last four of last season's Europa League, the Hammers are in the Europa Conference League semi-finals after beating Gent over two legs.

Speaking after Thursday's 4-1 win at London Stadium, Moyes said: "If you look back at what pulled this club back together, it was qualifying for Europe two years ago.

"The run has kept everybody positive in what's been a difficult season. The Premier League is the priority, but we'll enjoy this one tonight.

"I'm a huge football man and I don't know when West Ham last had back-to-back European semi-finals.

"Great credit to the players, they've done a fantastic job. We won the group last year, won the group this year, and beat some big teams. But Gent made it hard for us."