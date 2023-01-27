Transfer news: Everton's Onana rejects Chelsea move

Chelsea want to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, but, while the 21-year-old Belgium international has turned down the move as he wants to focus on helping the relegation-threatened Toffees for the rest of the season, the situation could still change. (Het Nieuwsblad - in Dutch), external

The Blues may have to delay plans to sign French right-back Malo Gusto, 19, in January with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas saying he expects the player to remain in France until at least the summer. (Football London), external

Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester United are all interested in the Netherlands and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, with Inter Milan setting a price of 40m euros (£35m) for the 26-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's gossip column