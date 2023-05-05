Man Utd v West Ham: Pick of the stats
- Published
Having won two of their three Premier League games against Manchester United under Manuel Pellegrini (L1), West Ham are without a victory in their past six against them, and have lost then past five.
Manchester United have won their past two league games at London Stadium - as many as in their previous eight trips to face the Hammers.
West Ham have dropped 35 points from winning positions against Manchester United in the Premier League - more than they have against any other side.