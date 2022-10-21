Davis at the helm - is it the right call?
Fans were calling in to Radio WM's football phone in after news that interim boss Steve Davis would remain in the role until 2023.
The decision came after QPR boss Michael Beale turned down the opportunity to speak to the club about their vacant managerial position.
Andy called in to give his opinion on the decision saying: "To be honest, at the moment it’s the best call they can make with the list of managers they can approach.
"Julen Lopetegui saying no for family reasons I can understand that, Beale I can understand he’s doing well there and maybe not experienced enough yet.
"Steve Davis we know what he is about, he's a Wolves lad through and through. They know the young lads and he's been at the club a long time. It might stabilise the situation for a little bit until the new year."
