Arsenal's resurgence and title challenge has been one of the stories of this Premier League season - and you can learn more about the man who has masterminded it, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, in a special programme from BBC World Service.

Hear from former team-mates Pepe Reina and Ronald de Boer, ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany about how the Spaniard's formative years at Barcelona, and his later playing career, helped to contribute to his managerial success to date.

Listen to the full programme on BBC Sounds