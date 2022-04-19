Transfer news: Magpies hold talk with Rangers youngster

Newcastle United are in prime position to sign Rangers' 18-year-old academy product Alex Lowry after the Scottish midfielder's agent held talks with the Magpies' head of recruitment. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Matt Targett wants Newcastle to make his loan move from Aston Villa permanent. The 26-year-old English left-back is keen to be part of Eddie Howe's project despite having three years left on his Villa contract. (Chronicle), external

