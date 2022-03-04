Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Off the pitch, Chelsea's future is uncertain after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale but I don't think that will affect the players much.

This is an awkward-looking game for them, but then so was their trip to Luton in the FA Cup.

Burnley were just starting to build a bit of momentum before they lost to Leicester on Tuesday, and I think that defeat will set them back a little bit - Chelsea should edge this one too.

Johnny's prediction: Chelsea have got too much quality. Going forward, they are actually more dangerous than what people are giving them credit for at the moment. 1-2

