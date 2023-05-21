Former Brighton midfielder Warren Aspinall said everyone has played their part as Albion secured European qualification for the first time.

He said Roberto de Zerbi's management, plus consistency from the players and great support from Brighton fans ,all contributed to this season's success.

Aspinall, who was summarising the Seagulls' win over Southampton on BBC Radio Sussex, said: "I’m chuffed to bits for the man [De Zerbi]. What he has done this season for the football club is absolutely brilliant.

"The fans have been magnificent and now they are singing: 'We’re all going on a European tour.' They have done it in style.

"It’s about getting over the line, isn’t it? It’s been a long season. Getting to a Wembley semi-final and now to get into Europe with two games to go is brilliant.

"As a group of players, they have been consistent week in, week out. The players have to enjoy this."