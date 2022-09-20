McCrorie gets Scotland call as McLaughlin drops out

R﻿obby McCrorie has replaced fellow Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin in the Scotland squad for the Nations League triple-header.

M﻿cLaughlin has missed Rangers' last two matches due to injury and the club's third-choice keeper McCrorie, 24, is drafted in for home and away games with Ukraine either side of the visit of Republic of Ireland.

Also dropping out of Steve Clarke's squad are Norwich City defender Grant Hanley and Stoke City forward Jacob Brown.