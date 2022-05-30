Cash wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Aston Villa player of the season - and Matty Cash came out on top in one of the closest contests across the league.

BBC Radio WM's Mike Taylor named Cash in his shortlist, alongside Emiliano Martinez, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho.

The 24-year-old right-back took 28% of the vote after a season in which he scored four goals, made four assists and kept 10 clean sheets.

Playmaker Coutinho was a close second with 24%, followed by midfielder Ramsey on 21%, goalkeeper Martinez on 14% and forward Watkins with 13%.