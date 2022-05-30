De Bruyne wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your City player of the season and Kevin de Bruyne came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay named De Bruyne in his shortlist, alongside Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

City's captain took 75% of the vote after his 19 goals and 14 assists helped Pep Guardiola's side win another Premier League title.

Cancelo came second with 11%, followed by Silva on 7%, Rodri on 6% and Laporte on 1%.