Leicester City were without key players for large chunks of the season, finishing eighth in the Premier League and reaching the semi-finals of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

But who made your Foxes team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Kasper Schmeichel - 53 appearances and duly in your line-up.

Defenders

You preferred Ricardo Pereira to Timothy Castagne at right-back, and Luke Thomas also edged the Belgian to take the left-back spot.

Caglar Soyuncu was your most-selected centre-back and he's partnered by Jonny Evans, who was restricted by injury to only 18 league appearances.

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi was your top choice to anchor the midfield in your favoured 4-3-3 formation. Youri Tielemans was actually your most selected player for both of the other midfield positions, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall makes it in as a popular selection on the left of the three.

Attackers

Club legend Jamie Vardy was your overwhelming choice to spearhead the attack. He is flanked by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who were your most selected and second most selected outfield players respectively.

