Brentford v Leeds: Team news

Brentford defender Pontus Jansson is in contention to return following two games out with a foot injury.

Christian Norgaard will be sidelined for several weeks after missing the draw with Crystal Palace because of injury.

Leeds forward Rodrigo is expected to miss about four weeks after dislocating his shoulder in Tuesday's draw with Everton.

Patrick Bamford could start after coming off the bench in midweek, while Liam Cooper may also feature.

