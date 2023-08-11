Manager spotlight: Derek McInnes

Most of the conversation following Kilmarnock's surprise win over Rangers at Rugby Park was centred on the visitors' shortcomings, but there was plenty of praise for the Ayrshire side too.

McInnes has been very busy over the summer and several of his new recruits shone against Rangers, with Robbie Deas and the returning Stuart Findlay impressive in the heart of defence.

And, if Killie can keep Kyle Magennis fit, they have a dynamic midfielder who can do a bit of everything on their hands.

McInnes may still be figuring out best options in the final third but has shown time and again that his teams will be difficult to break down and are very handy at protecting a lead.

Last term, Kilmarnock were bottom of the away form table, picking up just eight of their 40 points on the road, so that's an obvious area for improvement.

A trip to Tynecastle will be a tough test, although Killie have a more than decent recent record in that part of Edinburgh, losing just once in their past eight visits across all competitions.

