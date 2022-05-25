We asked BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore to pick four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

James Ward-Prowse: His free-kicks speak for themselves, and on top of that, his consistency and the value his goals and assists added to the team cannot be overestimated when looking at how Saints stayed away from trouble.

Fraser Forster: The big man didn’t take over between the sticks until 26 December, but his impact has been such that he’s on my shortlist. A string of fine performances and some outstanding saves have now made him the club’s number one keeper again, got him back into the England squad, and probably on the verge of a new deal if they can keep him.

Tino Livramento: Back in August, we all wondered just why Saints were so excited to get the then 18 year-old out of the Chelsea academy. And then we saw him play. He made an immediate impact, his rumbustious runs and energy becoming a big part of Saints' armoury. It's not easy to hold your own in the Premier League at 18, but he’s done it with flying colours.

Kyle Walker-Peters: When the season started we were all shocked to see KWP usurped at right-back by Livramento, especially after being so good last season. But instead of sulking on the bench, he developed his game at left-back, and is now arguably in a stronger position than he was last summer. His ability to attack down both flanks and take on defenders has been pivotal in some matches, and that ability to be a threat on either side of the pitch also caught the eye of Gareth Southgate, as he won his first two England caps in March.

