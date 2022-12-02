Postecoglou on Rangers' new manager, McGregor fitness & transfers
- Published
Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media following the squad's return to training during the winter break.
Here are the key points from Postecoglou's press conference:
"Zero interest" in Rangers appointing Michael Beale as manager - on the scale of things Postecoglou is interested in, he says it comes below what he's having for dinner tonight.
Captain Callum McGregor - out since early October with a knee injury - is "ready to go" once action resumes after the winter break.
On speculation over the futures of Josip Juranovic and Giorgos Giakoumakis, Postecoglou says he doesn't get too bothered about things going on in the background and prefers to focus on training.
He wouldn't confirm interest in Canada right-back Alistair Johnston, who has been strongly linked with Celtic, but says "we will be active for sure" in the transfer market, with Yuki Kobayashi having already arrived.
Postecoglou is proud of Celtic's four players at the World Cup all reaching the last 16, and is also thrilled by his homeland's progress, saying "Competing is in the Australian DNA".