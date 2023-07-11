King out for 'significant period' after training injury

Rangers centre-half Leon King could miss the start of the new season after suffering an ankle injury in training during their pre-season camp in Germany.

The Glasgow club say the 19-year-old will be sidelined for a "significant period of time".

"Leon is being looked after by the club's medical staff and a further update will follow in due course," Rangers said on their website. "Everyone at the club wishes Leon a speedy recovery."

Rangers begin their Scottish Premiership campaign away at Kilmarnock on 5 August.

King said on Twitter: "Gutted. Not what anyone wants in pre-season, but I’ll be back stronger soon."