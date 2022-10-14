C﻿allum Matthews, BBC Sport

There were five changes from last week's 3-0 home win over the same opposition, and seven from the team that beat Liverpool, but the result and resolve Arsenal showed to keep Bodo/Glimt out in the second half is another example of the more gritty and disciplined side being moulded by Mikel Arteta.

With a potential Premier League title challenge on the cards, Arteta will be keen to get top spot wrapped up as early as possible so he can rotate players and avoid the extra play-off round in February.

You could see the confidence flooding out of Bukayo Saka, who had been mightily impressive in the Gunners' 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

He was lively from the start and it was his driving run, rather than the relatively slow and patient build-up that had gone before, that cut open the hosts' defence.

He got a huge slice of fortune with the deflection, but it was reward for his endeavour and once again highlighted his importance to this ever-improving Arsenal team.