PSG-Rashford link 'has come at nice time for contract talks'

Paris St-Germain have been linked with a surprise move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, 24, has scored 93 goals in 304 games for United - but only five last season in all competitions.

"I saw all his pre-season games and he looked really good until the opening day against Brighton," Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"He looked the player we think he is [in the friendlies]. And yet there was a moment against Brighton with a regulation bit of control on the touchline and he missed it. It can happen but it seems to happen too regularly for him.

"I’m not too sure how he gets into that PSG team with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi if he does go there.

"I don’t think he’ll leave. You wonder if this has come at a nice time for his advisors if they’re trying to get him a fresh contract..."

