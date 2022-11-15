H﻿ibs TV commentator Cliff Pike has paid tribute to former Easter Road striker Jimmy O'Rourke, who has died at the age of 76.

P﻿ike, a lifelong Hibs fan, penned his memories of O'Rourke on the club's website:, external "The word legend is perhaps bandied around too often by football fans and it’s probably fair to say that not every player the tag is attached to, actually deserves it.

"That certainly can’t be said of Jimmy O’Rourke, a Hibernian legend in every sense of the word. Small in stature compared to many of the defenders he faced, Jimmy had the heart of a lion and his stocky build meant he was rarely, if ever, outfought.

"The free-scoring partnership that he forged with the mercurial Alan Gordon in Eddie Turnbull’s legendary Tornadoes team was testament to his ability.

“Jimmy was involved in so many memorable games for the Hibees throughout his 12-year spell at the club, but his goal in the 1972 League Cup Final - that secured our first trophy since the days of the Famous Five - stands above them all.

“Or does it? With a seven-goal away victory over our city rivals also a stand out - along with six hat-tricks that same season - who could choose?

“The angels high above have just gained a striker that would have arguably walked into almost any team in Britain and maybe even further afield back in the early 1970s.

“We will always be grateful that he graced the hallowed Easter Road turf in his prime."