Laidlaw eyeing points after two strikeouts

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is desperate to put points on the board against St Mirren on Saturday.

County ran Hearts and Celtic close and are away to a St Mirren side who have also started the Scottish Premiership with back-to-back defeats.

Laidlaw said: "Performances have been good but we haven't picked up any points.

"We have had two tough games, obviously Hearts finished third last year and Celtic won the league.

"So we knew it was going to be a tough start for us, and it will be a tough game again on Saturday.

"If we get a performance, great, but the most important thing is getting three points."