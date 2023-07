Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento has joined West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old made nine Premier League appearances for the Seagulls in 2022-23.

“Jeremy is at a stage now where he needs to play regularly and this is a really good move for him," said technical director David Weir.

“We’ll be keeping a close eye on his development throughout the campaign and wish him well for the season.”