Tottenham 3-1 Leicester: Pick of the stats

In their past 16 games in the Premier League (since January 19th), Spurs have either scored multiple goals (11 times) or no goals (5 times) in each match. Despite failing to score in five matches in this time, Spurs are the top scorers in the league over this period, with 39 goals.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2014, Leicester have conceded more league goals against Tottenham than they have versus any other side (39). Tottenham’s 39 goals against Leicester is also the most they have scored against an opponent in that time.

Harry Kane has scored 17 goals in 14 matches against Leicester in the Premier League, the most goals he has scored against any side. In the competition’s history, only Alan Shearer (20 against Leeds) has scored more goals against a specific opponent.