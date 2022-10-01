Analysis: Ross County 0-2 Hibernian
- Published
Jack Herrall
BBC Sport Scotland
Most Ross County games this season can be summed up in a similar fashion post-match, 'played well, need a stirker'. It's a similar tale with no real sign of a solution being in the building at Dingwall. Plenty of their current squad are good attackin players but chances constantly go to waste, Owura Edwards had a gilt-edged chance in the opening 45.
One constant strength in their side is Ross Laidlaw. Yes, two goals were conceeded this afternoon but their season could be a whole lot worse right now if it wasn't for their keeper, that's for sure.