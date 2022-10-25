Tottenham's defeat by Sporting Lisbon earlier this season is the sides' only previous meeting.

Spurs have won six of their seven home European matches against Portuguese opposition, with their one loss coming against Benfica in the Europa League in March 2014.

Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Spurs’ 10 Champions League group games have seen 41 goals scored (23 for, 18 against).

Harry Kane has scored 21 goals in 28 appearances in the Champions League. If he finds the net in this game, he will overtake ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard (21) into the top five English scorers in the competition’s history.