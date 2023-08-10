Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

After scoring just nine goals last season and missing spells through a hamstring injury, it is fair to say Raheem Sterling's first year at Stamford Bridge was underwhelming.

Considering he is also one of the highest earners, it is understandable that there is mounting pressure for him to perform this time round.

He featured in each of the Blues’ five pre-season games out in the States but failed to really impress in any of them, but the fact he was handed a start against Borussia Dortmund last week would perhaps suggest that he will be given a place in the team to face Liverpool.

The Christopher Nkunku injury also increases his chances of having a major role in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

However, he could play second fiddle to the likes of Mudryk and Madueke if they continue to impress.