Aberdeen 5-0 Livingston: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "I'm delighted with the result and the performance. It wasn't as straightforward and simple as people might think when they look at the result. "There wasn't a great deal between the teams at 11-v-11. The sending off does have an impact on how the game pans out. "I have to give my players a lot of credit because we were in a similar situation against St Mirren a couple of weeks ago. It's often very difficult to break down ten men. Livingston are a good team and I don't think they get enough credit at times. [On Bojan Miovski] "He's top drawer. He's only just turned 23. We've made a considerable investment to get him here, but he keeps getting better and better. Some of the stuff he does in training is out of this world and I don't think he's at his top level yet, in terms of fitness and sharpness. He always looks like he'll score, he's in the right areas and his movement off the back of defenders is brilliant. "The players are starting to understand his movement. It's still early days for a very large, new, group. They're starting to understand each other better now I'm delighted all round, I really am. Clean sheet, plenty of goals, and positivity in the final third. "