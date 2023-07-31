Christian Eriksen believes Manchester United are signing "a very good player" in compatriot Rasmus Hojlund.

On Saturday, United agreed a £72m deal with Atalanta for the Denmark forward and Eriksen is excited by what Hojlund can achieve at Old Trafford.

"He has developed a lot in the last year from when I first saw him with the national team," Eriksen said. "Now he's a strong number nine.

"I suppose we don't get enough media attention in Denmark, so that's why people outside do not know enough.

"I haven't seen that many games for Atalanta but I know how they play and he fitted in well there - so yeah, he's a very good player."